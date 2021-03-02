UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Chief Convenes First Meeting Of China Task Force - Spokesman

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Tue 02nd March 2021 | 12:30 AM

Pentagon Chief Convenes First Meeting of China Task Force - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin conducted his first meeting of the China Task Force with dozens of civilian and military experts, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Monday.

"Today's meeting is intended to formalize the mission, timing, and outputs of the Task Force as they work toward a baseline of DoD [Department of Defense] policies, programs and processes on China-related matters," Kirby said in a statement via Twitter.

The task force will be working on an interagency basis and consulting with Congress, he added.

Most of the group's findings will be classified, Kirby noted.

US President Joe Biden announced the creation of a new China Task Force in mid-February. The Pentagon said in a fact sheet that it will review high-priority matters related to Beijing, including bilateral defense relations, intelligence and US alliances and partnerships and issue recommendations within the next four months.

Related Topics

China Twitter Pentagon Beijing Austin Congress

Recent Stories

Vaccine will not keep people safe, basic public he ..

31 minutes ago

Ministry of Education, Australian Dental Council s ..

1 hour ago

Swiss diagnostic service provider Unilabs expands ..

1 hour ago

Ammar Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of HRNF Board of Tr ..

2 hours ago

Sultan bin Hamdan attends final annual Camel Races ..

2 hours ago

SRTI Park launches first MEA Energy Innovation Hub

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.