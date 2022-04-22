UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Chief, Czech Counterpart Renew Bilateral Defense Procurement Deal - Spokesperson

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2022 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Czech Defense Minister Jana Cernochova renewed a reciprocal defense purchasing agreement and discussed the beginning of negotiations on a bilateral military cooperation agreement, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met with Czech Republic's Minister of Defence Jana Cernochova today at the Pentagon to discuss the importance of transatlantic unity and express support for Ukraine...The two leaders also signed a bilateral Reciprocal Defense Procurement (RDP) agreement renewal to open defense markets and discussed the start of Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) negotiations," Kirby said in a press release on Thursday.

Austin also spoke with his German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht and French Defense Minister Florence Parly to discuss security assistance to Ukraine, Kirby said in a readout.

Austin and his French counterpart agreed to continue to closely collaborate on issues related to Ukraine, Kirby said.

On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Ministry of Defense said the operation is solely targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure.

