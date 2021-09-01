UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Chief Discusses Afghanistan With Qatari Emir

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 11:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed by phone the latest developments in Afghanistan following the withdrawal of the last US troops from the country after the 20-year military presence.

"Secretary Austin conveyed appreciation for Qatar's critical support to U.S. operations in Afghanistan, including its generous help in facilitating the safe transit of U.S.

citizens, Embassy Kabul personnel, and at-risk Afghans through Qatar. Both leaders pledged to continue cooperation on regional security issues," the US Department of Defense said on Tuesday.

Late on Monday, the Pentagon announced the completion of troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Qatar has played a vital role in mediating contacts between the West and the Taliban (a terrorist organization, banned in Russia) in the past years, hosting peace negotiations between the militants and the United States.

