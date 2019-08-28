Pentagon Chief Esper Says He Hopes Turkey Will Abandon Russian S-400 Weapon Program

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a press conference on Wednesday that the United States is hopeful Turkey will abandon the Russian S-400 weapon program and move back to military cooperation with the United States.

"Turkey has been a long standing, a great partner and ally," Esper said. "I would hope that they would move back in our direction, and really would live up to what NATO agreed to many years ago and that was to begin divesting of Soviet-era Russian equipment and they seem to be moving in a different direction."