Pentagon Chief Esper Says He Hopes Turkey Will Abandon Russian S-400 Weapon Program

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a press conference on Wednesday that the United States is hopeful Turkey will abandon the Russian S-400 weapon program and move back to military cooperation with the United States.

"Turkey has been a longstanding, a great partner and ally," Esper said. "I would hope that they would move back in our direction, and really would live up to what NATO agreed to many years ago and that was to begin divesting of Soviet-era Russian equipment and they seem to be moving in a different direction."

The Pentagon chief underscored that Ankara can be a part of either the F-35 program or the S-400 program, but not both.

On Tuesday, the Turkish Defense Ministry said the second stage of deliveries of the S-400 air defense system has begun.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the second stage of deliveries will continue until the end of September.

The United States has repeatedly objected against Turkey's purchase of the S-400, saying the weapon system is incompatible with NATO security standards and might compromise the operations of the new fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets.

In July, the United States announced its decision to suspend Turkey's participation in the F-35 program as a result of its decision to go ahead and purchase the S-400 air defense system.