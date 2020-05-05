Pentagon Chief Esper Says Russia Continues to Probe US Air Space Outside Alaska

Russia continues to operate in American airspace near Alaska while Chinese activity in the South China Sea is on the rise, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Russia continues to operate in American airspace near Alaska while Chinese activity in the South China Sea is on the rise, US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Monday.

"We are also very cognizant of the threats that we face outside our borders," Esper said in a briefing. "As we watched we've seen China's activity pick up in the South China Sea. We see the Russians continue to probe our air space outside of Alaska in the northern frontier. We see militia groups busy in Iraq. Terrorists active from Africa to the middle East into Afghanistan."

In the beginning of April, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) said that US F-22 fighter jets intercepted two Russian antisubmarine airplanes in international airspace near the Alaska coast.

NORAD said Russian airplanes did not enter US or Canadian airspace and remained north of the Aleutian Islands in the Bering Sea.

The Russian military announced earlier that the IL-38 of the Pacific Fleet performed a flight to a maximum range as part of a tactical exercise and practiced detection and destruction of submarines.

In April, China announced the creation of two districts in the South China Sea under the jurisdiction of China's Sansha city in the Hainan province. These districts include Spratly island group in the West Philippine Sea and Paracel island group near Vietnam.

The Asia-Pacific region has several territorial disputes in the South China and East China seas that involve Brunei China, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, and Vietnam. China considers the Spratly archipelago to be its territory, despite the Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruling, which said there was no legal basis for China's maritime claims. The arbitration proceeding was initiated by the Philippines in January 2013.