Pentagon Chief Esper Says Spoke to Egyptian Counterpart on Efforts to Combat COVID-19

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US Defense Department Secretary Mark Esper said he spoke with his Egyptian counterpart about the strategic security relationship between the two countries and the fight against the coronavirus.

"Spoke with my counterpart Egyptian MOD [Ministry of Defense] Gen Mohamed Zaki.

I'm grateful for our enduring strategic defense relationship, Egypt's 'State Partnership Program' pairing with @TXMilitary, and ongoing efforts to combat the common enemy of #COVID19," Esper said via Twitter.

The US has a total of more than 1.2 million coronavirus cases, the world leader. Egypt has more than 7,200.

Egypt is one of the largest recipients of US military aid, receiving about $1.3 billion in funding per year since 1987 - a total of more than $41 billion.