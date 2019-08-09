Pentagon Chief Makes No Mention of Troop Cost Sharing at Seoul Talks With Kang - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper, during Friday talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, did not raise the need for Seoul to contribute more to covering expenses of the US troops stationed in the country, local media reported, citing an unnamed South Korean official.

Esper arrived in Seoul on Thursday for a two-day visit as part of his Asia Pacific tour. Just days before the trip, President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that Seoul had "agreed to pay substantially more money to the United States in order to defend itself from North Korea.

" He noted that talks on the issue had already begun.

"There was no mention by Secretary Esper regarding the sharing of the defense cost," the official said, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

After talks with Kang, the Pentagon chief met with his counterpart, Jeong Kyeong-doo, and President Moon Jae-in. During the meetings, Esper described the US-South Korea alliance as "ironclad" and "critical to support ongoing diplomatic efforts and deter aggression."