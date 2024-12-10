Pentagon Chief Meets Japan PM On Final Asia Trip
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Outgoing US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday, having a day earlier warned American troops near Tokyo of the threat represented by China.
Austin's visit will likely be his last official trip to the region, as the United States and Japan prepare for a new era shaped by US President-elect Donald Trump's protectionist "America First" policies.
"These are very dynamic times," Austin told Ishiba on Tuesday. "May our alliance remain the cornerstone of peace and stability in this region for the foreseeable future."
Ishiba thanked Austin for his "dedicated efforts... (in) strengthening our bilateral alliance over the years".
"The PRC is the only country in the world that has the intent and, increasingly, the capability to change the rules-based international order," he said, using the initials of its official name, the People's Republic of China.
"And so, you know, we want to see this region, this area remain open to freedom of navigation and the ability to fly the skies and international airways whenever we want to," Austin said.
"We're going to continue to work with our allies and partners to ensure that we can do just that."
Austin will also meet his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani on Tuesday.
Around 54,000 US military personnel are stationed in Japan, mostly in Okinawa, east of the self-ruled island of Taiwan.
On Tuesday, Taipei said China, which claims Taiwan as its territory, was deploying dozens of ships in its biggest maritime mobilisation around the island in years.
