UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pentagon Chief Nominee Says To Urge Accelerated Development Of Hypersonic Missile Defense

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 04:00 AM

Pentagon Chief Nominee Says to Urge Accelerated Development of Hypersonic Missile Defense

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, said during his Senate confirmation hearing that he will encourage accelerated development of intercept capability for hypersonic missiles.

"If confirmed, I would encourage efforts to address the full spectrum of missile threats, including the continued development of integrated air and missile defense architectures for both regional and homeland defense, as well as the accelerated development of intercept capability for hypersonic missile defense," Austin said in a written statement to the Senate.

Related Topics

Hearing Senate Austin

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

4 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

4 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

4 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

4 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

3 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.