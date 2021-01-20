Pentagon Chief Nominee Says to Urge Accelerated Development of Hypersonic Missile Defense

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) President-elect Joe Biden's nominee for Defense Secretary, Lloyd Austin, said during his Senate confirmation hearing that he will encourage accelerated development of intercept capability for hypersonic missiles.

"If confirmed, I would encourage efforts to address the full spectrum of missile threats, including the continued development of integrated air and missile defense architectures for both regional and homeland defense, as well as the accelerated development of intercept capability for hypersonic missile defense," Austin said in a written statement to the Senate.