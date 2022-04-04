UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Chief Now Speaking With Ukraine's Defense Minister - Defense Official

April 04, 2022

Pentagon Chief Now Speaking With Ukraine's Defense Minister - Defense Official

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is speaking at the moment with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, about how to best meet the needs of the Ukrainian army during Russia's special operation in the country, a senior US defense official said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is speaking at the moment with his Ukrainian counterpart, Oleksii Reznikov, about how to best meet the needs of the Ukrainian army during Russia's special operation in the country, a senior US defense official said on Monday.

"The Secretary is speaking with Minister Reznikov right now.

We are in constant communication with them about their needs. I suspect that that will be an iterative process every single day going forward. So, it is a little bit about fine tuning and talking about what their needs are on the battlefield as things progress," the official told a press briefing.

The US is seeking to "sharpen the security assistance that they're getting to best meet those needs," the official added.

