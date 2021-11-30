UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Chief Orders New Inquiry Into Deadly 2019 US Airstrike In Syria - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

Pentagon Chief Orders New Inquiry Into Deadly 2019 US Airstrike in Syria - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin ordered a new investigation into a deadly US airstrike that killed dozens of women and children in Syria in 2019, The New York Times reported on Monday citing a defense official.

US Army Forces Command chief Michael Garrett will lead the investigation and have 90 days to review the handling of previous inquiries into the incident and further probe other reports of civilian casualties, possible violations of laws of war, accountability issues, and record-keeping errors, the report said.

The US Defense Department will announce plans about the investigation later on Monday after Congress has been notified.

The airstrike, which purportedly took place on March 18, 2019 during the battle of Baghuz, is reported to have killed up to 80 people.

It was said to have been called in by Task Force 9, a secret US special operations unit responsible for ground operations in Syria.

An investigation into the incident never occurred, and mentions of it were removed from a recent Defense Department report on the civilian casualties reporting process, according to the report.

The US Central Command is reported to have said the strike killed 16 militants and four civilians, while the status of another 60 people was unclear, as the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) occasionally uses women and children as fighters too.

Related Topics

Militants Army Syria Russia Pentagon Lead Austin New York March Congress Women 2019 From

Recent Stories

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s ED ..

UAE Pavilion takes centre stage at Egypt&#039;s EDEX 2021

49 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Ex ..

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Algerian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

49 minutes ago
 Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cu ..

Al Jazira draw Auckland City in FIFA Club World Cup opener

1 hour ago
 Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of nationa ..

Sindhi films highly acclaimed in galaxy of national language movies

1 hour ago
 France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration ..

France to Propose EU-UK Pact on Illegal Migration - Minister

1 hour ago
 US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising In ..

US Pending Home Sales Up in October Amid Rising Interest Rates Concern - Realtor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.