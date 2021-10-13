Pentagon Chief Preparing for Trip to Ukraine, Georgia Next Week - Spokesperson

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will travel to Europe next week with visits planned in Ukraine, Georgia, Romania and in Brussels for the NATO defense ministerial meeting, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"The Secretary and his team will be preparing for a trip to Europe next week. Stops will include Georgia, Ukraine, and Romania, and he will conclude this important visit with allies and partners in Brussels with the NATO defense ministerial," Kirby said during a press briefing.