WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2022) Sweden will help improve NATO's defense capability if its membership application into the alliance is approved, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday.

"Your addition to the alliance will make us all better at defending ourselves, and of course, that's especially important at this crucial time," Austin said at the start of a meeting with his Swedish counterpart at the Pentagon.