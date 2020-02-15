UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Chief Says Afghan President Ghani Fully Committed To Peace Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 15th February 2020 | 02:55 PM

Pentagon Chief Says Afghan President Ghani Fully Committed to Peace Deal

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was fully committed to peacefully resolving the conflict with the Taliban radical group

MUNICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani was fully committed to peacefully resolving the conflict with the Taliban radical group.

Esper added that he had spoken with Ghani on Friday, who in turn assured him that he was ready to work with the United States.

The US secretary of defense went on to say that the reduction of violence proposal between the Taliban and Washington was "very promising."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that the alliance was ready to consider adjusting the number of its troops in Afghanistan under the condition that the Taliban is able to demonstrate both the willingness and capability to reduce violence and commit to peace.

