Pentagon Chief Says Expects Congress to Approve Additional Funding for Ukraine in Future

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that he expects Congress to approve additional funding to support Ukraine in the future.

"I fully expect that we'll continue to receive broad bipartisan support because our leaders recognize how important this is, how important it is that we continue to help Ukraine have the ability to protect its sovereign territory," Austin said after a meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Austin said Thursday's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group covered what allies can do to support the country in the long-term.

Earlier on Thursday, the Biden administration announced it will provide $2.8 billion in additional military assistance to Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The United States and its allies in the collective West imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and have provided weapons systems to Ukraine worth billions of Dollars.