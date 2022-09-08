UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Chief Says Expects Congress To Approve Additional Funding For Ukraine In Future

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2022 | 09:21 PM

Pentagon Chief Says Expects Congress to Approve Additional Funding for Ukraine in Future

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that he expects Congress to approve additional funding to support Ukraine in the future

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Thursday that he expects Congress to approve additional funding to support Ukraine in the future.

"I fully expect that we'll continue to receive broad bipartisan support because our leaders recognize how important this is, how important it is that we continue to help Ukraine have the ability to protect its sovereign territory," Austin said after a meeting of the US-led Ukraine Defense Contact Group at the Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

Austin said Thursday's meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group covered what allies can do to support the country in the long-term.

Earlier on Thursday, the Biden administration announced it will provide $2.8 billion in additional military assistance to Ukraine and its neighboring countries.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The United States and its allies in the collective West imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and have provided weapons systems to Ukraine worth billions of Dollars.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Germany Luhansk Donetsk Austin United States February Congress From Billion

Recent Stories

Steps afoot to stabilize flour price in Quetta: DG ..

Steps afoot to stabilize flour price in Quetta: DG Food

16 minutes ago
 OPC vice chairman calls on Chief Minister Chaudhry ..

OPC vice chairman calls on Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

16 minutes ago
 Ombudsman office Sukkur starts relief activities f ..

Ombudsman office Sukkur starts relief activities for flood victims

16 minutes ago
 AJK President seeks equitable disbursement of Zaka ..

AJK President seeks equitable disbursement of Zakat among deserving

16 minutes ago
 US Not as Close to Concluding Iran Deal as It Woul ..

US Not as Close to Concluding Iran Deal as It Would Have Liked - White House

16 minutes ago
 UN Chief Guterres Nominates Austria's Volker Turk ..

UN Chief Guterres Nominates Austria's Volker Turk as UN Human Rights Commissione ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.