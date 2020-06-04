Pentagon Chief Says He Regrets Using Military Lexicon When Discussing Protests

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he regrets using traditional military speak during a discussion on ongoing protests over the death of African American man George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"In retrospect, I would use a different wording so as not to distract from the more important matters at hand or allow somehow to suggest that we are militarizing the issue," Esper told a press briefing.

Esper spoke with Minnesota governor Tim Waltz over weekend and said that "dominating the battlespace" is the best way to exert control over violent protests.

"This is part of our military lexicon. We routinely use it to describe our operations," Esper said.

"It is not a phrase focused on people."

Demonstrators across the United States have been protesting against police brutality and racism since May 25, when Floyd died shortly after being arrested in Minneapolis. A video of the arrest shows a white police officer pressing on Floyd's neck for at least eight minutes as he laid handcuffed on his stomach saying he can not breathe.

Floyd's death has sparked protests against police brutality and racism across the United States, but many turned into riots complete with violence against police and civilians as well as acts of vandalism, arson and looting.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner in Minnesota ruled Floyd's death a homicide.