Pentagon Chief Says Military Operation In Ukraine Not Going In Line With Russian Plans
Umer Jamshaid Published March 19, 2022 | 07:40 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told the CNN broadcaster that the Russian military operation in Ukraine was not going in line with the initial plans of Moscow.
"Many of their assumptions have not proven to be true as they entered this fight," Austin said.
He added that the Russian troops were made a number of missteps and faced problems with logistics.