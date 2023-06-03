Pentagon Chief Says No Updates on US Efforts to Have Arms Control Talks With China

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that there are no updates on US efforts to facilitate arms control talks with China.

"In terms of specific updates on engagements with the PRC (People's Republic of China) on arms control, I don't have any updates for you there.

You got to talk to them first," Austin said on Friday.

In earlier remarks, Austin said he is concerned about the lack of communication between the US and Chinese militaries, but hopes that it will change soon to improve the mechanism for crisis management between the two countries.

Austin said in May that he expected to engage with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue forum, but China declined.