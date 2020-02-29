Pentagon Chief Says Peace Deal With Taliban Paves Way for Afghan Peace

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said Saturday that the deal between the United States and the Taliban would pave the way for intra-Afghan peace talks but warned that, should the militants fail to deliver, the US would not hesitate to nullify the pact.

"Today's release of the joint declaration... marks a pivotal moment in the peace process. Our declaration acknowledges a deep bond shared by Afghan and US forces and reflects our commitment to working together to achieve a sustainable negotiated agreement that ends the war for the benefit of all Afghans," he said at a press conference in Kabul.

The peace pact paves the way for intra-Afghan negotiations aimed at achieving a "permanent and comprehensive ceasefire," Esper added. The US will watch these talks closely to judge whether efforts toward peace are in good faith.

"If the Taliban uphold the agreement the US will begin conditions-based... reduction in forces... However, should the Taliban fail to honor their commitments, they will forfeit their chance to sit with fellow Afghans and deliberate on the future of their country," he warned.