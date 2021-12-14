Pentagon Chief Says Personally Monitoring Efforts to End Water Crisis at Pearl Harbor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said he is personally monitoring on a daily basis efforts to end the water contamination crisis at the US armed forces Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

"We take this very seriously," Austin said in a statement on Monday. "And I am personally monitoring our progress and our mitigation efforts. Indeed, Navy leadership updates me daily on the measures they are taking to care for affected military personnel and families, to restore the safety of the water system in military housing."

More than 3,000 military personnel and their families have had to leave their military housing and live temporarily in hotels, the defense secretary said.

"I am receiving daily updates by the Navy Department about fresh water contamination near the strategically important Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam - contamination that has directly affected thousands of military members and their families," Austin said.

Rear Admiral Blake Converse has said Navy officials believe the contamination occurred on November 20 when 14,000 gallons (52,995 liters) of jet fuel spilled at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. Since then, people have complained about foul-smelling water and suffering cramps or vomiting after they drank it.