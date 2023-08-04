Open Menu

Pentagon Chief Says Senate's Hold On Pentagon Promotions Undermines Military

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 08:39 PM

Pentagon Chief Says Senate's Hold on Pentagon Promotions Undermines Military

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the Senate's hold on the Pentagon's promotions is undermining the country's military and global leadership

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the Senate's hold on the Pentagon's promotions is undermining the country's military and global leadership.

"Unfortunately, today for the first time in the history of the Department of Defense, two of our services will be operating without Senate-confirmed leadership ... The failure to confirm our superbly qualified senior uniformed leaders undermines our military ratings. It undermines our retention of some of our very best officers, and it is upending the lives of far too many of their spouses, children and loved ones," Austin said during a relinquishment ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.

Austin said that resolving the issue is vital to ensure the retention of the trust and confidence from US allies and partners, as well as the military's global leadership.

The secretary expressed his confidence that the US Senate would meet its responsibilities and approve the 41st Chief of Staff.

Related Topics

Senate Pentagon Virginia Austin From Best

Recent Stories

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects work on Ring Road Southern ..

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir's Diaspora to observe Aug 5 as Black Day

Kashmir's Diaspora to observe Aug 5 as Black Day

2 minutes ago
 US, Mongolia Sign Economic Cooperation Roadmap - S ..

US, Mongolia Sign Economic Cooperation Roadmap - State Department

2 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar pays t ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Kakar pays tribute to Shuhada-e-Police

2 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls EU Accusing Other States of Violating ..

Moscow Calls EU Accusing Other States of Violating Freedom of Speech Hypocrisy E ..

6 minutes ago
 KU postgraduate entry test on Aug 06

KU postgraduate entry test on Aug 06

6 minutes ago
Child Protection Bureau takes legal custody of Riz ..

Child Protection Bureau takes legal custody of Rizwana

6 minutes ago
 All coalition parties to adopt common stance on al ..

All coalition parties to adopt common stance on all issues: Gill

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic ..

Pakistan to continue moral, political, diplomatic support to Kashmiris: Prime Mi ..

6 minutes ago
 More than 12 houses damaged in landslide near Muza ..

More than 12 houses damaged in landslide near Muzaffarabad: Spokesperson PRCS

3 minutes ago
 Minister Azra Pechuho inaugurates 1122 mobile ambu ..

Minister Azra Pechuho inaugurates 1122 mobile ambulance service in Nawabshah

3 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi pays tribute to police martyrs

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World