US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the Senate's hold on the Pentagon's promotions is undermining the country's military and global leadership

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Friday that the Senate's hold on the Pentagon's promotions is undermining the country's military and global leadership.

"Unfortunately, today for the first time in the history of the Department of Defense, two of our services will be operating without Senate-confirmed leadership ... The failure to confirm our superbly qualified senior uniformed leaders undermines our military ratings. It undermines our retention of some of our very best officers, and it is upending the lives of far too many of their spouses, children and loved ones," Austin said during a relinquishment ceremony at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Virginia.

Austin said that resolving the issue is vital to ensure the retention of the trust and confidence from US allies and partners, as well as the military's global leadership.

The secretary expressed his confidence that the US Senate would meet its responsibilities and approve the 41st Chief of Staff.