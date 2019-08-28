Pentagon Chief Says to Visit Europe Next Week to Discuss US Posture, Russian Deterrence

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he would travel to Europe next week to meet with NATO allies to discuss the United States' posture in the region and Russian deterrence.

"Next week, I'll be traveling to Europe to meet with some of our NATO allies to discuss the US posture in Europe and our ongoing efforts to deter Russian aggression," Esper said during a press briefing at the Pentagon.