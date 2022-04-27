(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told Fox news he does not believe the conflict in Ukraine is turning into a proxy war between the United States and Russia.

"It's not, this is clearly Ukraine's fight," Austin said in an interview that aired on Tuesday when asked if the conflict in Ukraine might turn into a proxy war between the United States and Russia.

"Ukraine's neighbors and allies and partners are stepping up to make sure that they have what they need in order to be successful."