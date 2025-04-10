Pentagon chief says US could 'revive' Panama bases

Panama City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth floated the idea on Wednesday of US troops returning to Panama to "secure" its strategically vital canal, a suggestion quickly shot down by the Central American country's government.

Hegseth suggested during a visit to Panama that "by invitation" the United States could "revive" military bases or naval air stations and rotate deployments of US troops to an isthmus the United States invaded 35 years ago.

He also said his country was seeking free passage through the canal for its Navy ships -- which US President Donald Trump had said were "severely overcharged and not treated fairly in any way, shape or form."

Trump, since coming to power in January, has repeatedly claimed that China has too much influence over the canal, which handles about 40 percent of US container traffic and five percent of world trade.

His administration has vowed to "take back" control of the strategic waterway that the United States funded, built and controlled until 1999.

Hegseth suggested on Wednesday the slew of former US military bases that dot Panama could be used again to host US troops.

He said a deal signed with Panama this week was an "opportunity to revive, whether it's the military base, naval air station, locations where US troops can work with Panamanian troops to enhance capabilities and cooperate in a rotational way."

Hegseth cited the possibility of "joint exercises" but the mention of a "rotational" force is likely to raise the hackles of Panamanians, for whom sole ownership of the canal is a source of intense national pride.

The United States has long participated in military exercises in Panama.

However, a longer-term rotational force -- such as the one the United States maintains in Darwin, Australia -- is politically toxic for Panama's center-right leader Jose Raul Mulino.

His government quickly slapped down the idea.

"Panama made clear, through President Mulino that we cannot accept military bases or defense sites," said Panama security minister Frank Abrego in a joint public appearance with Hegseth.