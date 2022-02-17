Pentagon Chief Says US Ready to Defend 'Every Inch' of NATO Territory

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) The United States is ready to defend "every inch" of NATO territory if necessary, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said on Thursday.

"We will if we must defend every inch of NATO territory," Austin told a briefing during his trip to Europe.