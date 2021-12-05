WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2021) China is rapidly strengthening its nuclear capabilities, but Washington is prepared for competition and will also work on supporting Taiwan's ability to defend itself, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said.

Speaking at the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday, Austin said that the US remains committed to the "one-China" policy, but is ready to resist any attempts to use force against the island.

According to the US secretary of defense, Washington is ready to face China's military rise with confidence and resolve and is working to "support Taiwan's ability to defend itself."

Austin also said that China is rapidly building up its nuclear arsenal, aiming to bring it to at least 1,000 warheads by 2030.