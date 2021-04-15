Pentagon Chief Says US To Respond 'Forcefully' To Any Taliban Attack Amid Afghan Drawdown
Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Thu 15th April 2021 | 12:40 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday said the United States will respond forcefully to any Taliban attack against US forces and allies during their withdrawal from Afghanistan.
"We will respond forcefully should the Taliban attack any of our forces or those of our allies during this drawdown," Austin said during a press conference in Brussels.