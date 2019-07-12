Pentagon Chief Says Will Speak With Turkish Counterpart Over S-400, F-35 Friday Afternoon

- Home
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 10:05 PM
Acting US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said before a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart that he will speak with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Friday afternoon about Ankara taking delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems
"Let me say that we are aware of Turkey taking delivery of the S-400," Esper said. "Our position regarding the F-35 has not changed, and I will speak with my Turkish counterpart, Minister Akar, this afternoon, so there will be more to follow after that conversation."