Pentagon Chief Says Will Speak With Turkish Counterpart Over S-400, F-35 Friday Afternoon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Acting US Defense Secretary Mark Esper said before a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart that he will speak with Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar on Friday afternoon about Ankara taking delivery of Russian S-400 air defense systems.

"Let me say that we are aware of Turkey taking delivery of the S-400," Esper said. "Our position regarding the F-35 has not changed, and I will speak with my Turkish counterpart, Minister Akar, this afternoon, so there will be more to follow after that conversation."