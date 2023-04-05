Pentagon Chief Says Will Travel To Sweden Later This Month for NATO Accession Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said he will visit Sweden this month for talks on the country's NATO accession plans.

"I look forward to working alongside Finland as an Ally, and to seeing Sweden join the Alliance as soon as possible," Austin said. "I will travel to Sweden later this month to discuss a range of regional security issues as well as their planning for NATO accession."