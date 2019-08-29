Pentagon Chief Says Will Visit Europe Next Week to Discuss US Posture, Russian Deterrence

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said on Wednesday that he would travel to Europe next week to meet with NATO allies to discuss the United States' posture in the region and Russian deterrence.

"Next week, I'll be traveling to Europe to meet with some of our NATO allies to discuss the US posture in Europe and our ongoing efforts to deter Russian aggression," Esper said during a press briefing at the Defense Department.

In June, Esper visited Europe to attend the NATO ministerial meeting to discuss the Intermediate-range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty, NATO readiness, the future of Afghanistan and Iran's malign activity in the middle East.

Esper's visit comes on the heels of the United States' withdrawal from the INF Treaty.

Washington withdrew from the INF Treaty on August 2 having formally suspended its obligations under the accord six months earlier. Russia suspended its own participation in the INF Treaty in July. These developments came after both countries had repeatedly accused one another of violating the 1987 treaty.

On Monday, the Defense Department said it tested a conventional ground-launched cruise missile that flew more than 310 miles, a range banned under the INF Treaty. A Defense Department spokesman told Sputnik that the launcher used to fire it off was a reconfigured Mark 41, the type found in the Europe-based Aegis Ashore missile shield, which Russia has long been arguing against.