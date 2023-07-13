Open Menu

Pentagon Chief Struggles With Sen. Tuberville On Military Promotions Hold - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 13, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Pentagon Chief Struggles With Sen. Tuberville on Military Promotions Hold - Reports

Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville declined to a call from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to attempt to convince him to stop his blockade of hundreds of military promotions stuck in Congress, CNN reported on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville declined to a call from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to attempt to convince him to stop his blockade of hundreds of military promotions stuck in Congress, CNN reported on Thursday.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said he would talk to Tuberville if there was any possibility he'd change his "ridiculous" position. Tuberville is jeopardizing US security with his actions, the president argued. He said it is the responsibility of the Republican Party to stand up against Tuberville.

According to CNN, more than 200 military promotions are stuck in limbo because of Tuberville's blockade, which is being done because of his opposition to the Pentagon's abolition policies.

Tuberville told reporters he has not been able to take Austin's call because he has been too busy.

Moreover, Tuberville said he will not give in to pressure from his Republican colleagues as well.

Tuberville told Fox news he'd eventually talk to Austin, who he hasn't spoken to in five months.

Related Topics

Pentagon Austin Congress From Opposition

Recent Stories

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participat ..

Ministry of Tolerance &amp; Coexistence participates in Emerging Peacemakers For ..

43 minutes ago
 Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960 ..

Hollywood set for first shutdown strike since 1960

1 hour ago
 Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 ..

Biden to Host Israeli President Herzog on July 18 - Whit House

1 hour ago
 Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft ..

Germany Gives Ukraine 6 More Gepard Anti-Aircraft Guns in Past Week - Defense Mi ..

1 hour ago
 Two-day national conference on population to start ..

Two-day national conference on population to start on July 14

1 hour ago
 Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat sh ..

Chinese cities turn air-raid shelters into heat shelters

1 hour ago
Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment ..

Commissioner Quetta Division expresses resentment on delay of NHA project

1 hour ago
 PAC directs departments for providing complete rec ..

PAC directs departments for providing complete record to Auditor General's offic ..

1 hour ago
 Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Register ..

Plea to Georgia for Saakashvili's Release Registered With Ukrainian Parliament

1 hour ago
 Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensio ..

Ukraine NATO membership would worsen global tensions: Putin

1 hour ago
 History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup ..

History makers Morocco to face Zambia in World Cup qualifiers

1 hour ago
 Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam f ..

Yellen to Visit India for G20 Gathering, Vietnam for Meetings on Bilateral Ties ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World