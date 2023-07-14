Pentagon Chief Struggles With Sen. Tuberville on Military Promotions Hold - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville declined to a call from US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin to attempt to convince him to stop his blockade of hundreds of military promotions stuck in Congress, CNN reported on Thursday.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said he would talk to Tuberville if there was any possibility he'd change his "ridiculous" position. Tuberville is jeopardizing US security with his actions, the president argued. He said it is the responsibility of the Republican Party to stand up against Tuberville.

According to CNN, more than 200 military promotions are stuck in limbo because of Tuberville's blockade, which is being done because of his opposition to the Pentagon's abolition policies.

Tuberville told reporters he has not been able to take Austin's call because he has been too busy.

Moreover, Tuberville said he will not give in to pressure from his Republican colleagues as well.

Tuberville told Fox news he'd eventually talk to Austin, who he hasn't spoken to in five months.