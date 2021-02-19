UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Chief Tells Saudi Counterpart US Committed To Assist Border Defense - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 05:00 AM

Pentagon Chief Tells Saudi Counterpart US Committed to Assist Border Defense - Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin told his Saudi counterpart that the United States is committed to protecting the country from Houthi attacks, Pentagon Spokesman John Kirby said in a statement.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin spoke by phone with Saudi Minister of Defense His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman," Kirby said on Thursday. "The Secretary condemned the recent Houthi cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia and expressed his commitment to assisting Saudi Arabia in the defense of its borders."

Austin reaffirmed the strategic defense partnership between the United States and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kirby said.

The Pentagon chief also discussed the importance of ending the war in Yemen, he added.

