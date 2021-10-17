Pentagon Chief to Assure Ukraine, Georgia of NATO Membership Prospects

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin left for Europe on Sunday where he will seek to assure Ukraine and Georgia that there is an open door to NATO, the Pentagon said.

"Austin will stress in both Georgia and Ukraine that there is an open door to NATO and encourage the nations to make the changes necessary for them to qualify for membership in the defensive alliance," the statement read.

Austin tweeted before embarking on the trip that he looked forward to meeting with his counterparts in Ukraine, Georgia and Romania to enforce America's commitment to a "safe, stable, and prosperous Europe."

He will also speak to their leaders about Black Sea security and seek to strengthen cooperation among the three seafront nations. Austin's trip will end in Brussels where he will attend the first in-person meeting of NATO defense ministers since the pandemic began.