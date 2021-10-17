UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Chief To Assure Ukraine, Georgia Of NATO Membership Prospects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 32 seconds ago Sun 17th October 2021 | 07:00 PM

Pentagon Chief to Assure Ukraine, Georgia of NATO Membership Prospects

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin left for Europe on Sunday where he will seek to assure Ukraine and Georgia that there is an open door to NATO, the Pentagon said.

"Austin will stress in both Georgia and Ukraine that there is an open door to NATO and encourage the nations to make the changes necessary for them to qualify for membership in the defensive alliance," the statement read.

Austin tweeted before embarking on the trip that he looked forward to meeting with his counterparts in Ukraine, Georgia and Romania to enforce America's commitment to a "safe, stable, and prosperous Europe."

He will also speak to their leaders about Black Sea security and seek to strengthen cooperation among the three seafront nations. Austin's trip will end in Brussels where he will attend the first in-person meeting of NATO defense ministers since the pandemic began.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Europe Pentagon Brussels Alliance Austin Georgia Romania Sunday

Recent Stories

Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support ..

Erbil Governor lauds UAE&#039;s efforts to support education in Iraq&#039;s Kurd ..

26 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotlan ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 02 Bangladesh Vs. Scotland, Live Score, History, Who Wi ..

30 seconds ago
 T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match ..

T20World Cup 2021: Oman beats PNG in opening match by 10 wickets

7 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

RAK Ruler receives Pakistan&#039;s Consul General

30 minutes ago
 Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of ..

Etisalat makes great strides in digitalisation of services: Etisalat UAE CEO

45 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Ba ..

Saqr Ghobash to head FNC delegation on visit to Bahrain

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.