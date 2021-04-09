Pentagon Chief to Discuss Russian, Chinese Threats During Overseas Trip - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin plans to discuss countering Russia and China during talks at NATO headquarters on an overseas trip that begins on Saturday, the Department of Defense said in a statement.

"Secretary Austin will next travel to Belgium, to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on how the Alliance is tackling destabilizing behavior by Russia, a rising China, terrorism, and global challenges such as COVID-19 and climate change," the release said on Thursday.

Austin will also visit the UK, Germany and Israel during his trip.