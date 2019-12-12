UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Chief To Lead US Delegation At World War II Commemoration Events In Belgium

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 09:37 PM

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will lead the United States delegation to the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and Luxembourg on December 16, the White House said in a statement on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper will lead the United States delegation to the 75th anniversary commemoration of the Battle of the Bulge in Belgium and Luxembourg on December 16, the White House said in a statement on Thursday.

"President Donald J.

Trump today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to the Kingdom of Belgium and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg to the World War II Battle of the Bulge 75th Anniversary Commemoration Events on December 16, 2019. Mark Esper will lead the delegation," the statement said.

The Battle of the Bulge was the last major offensive campaign by Nazi Germany on the western front during World War II that lasted from December 16, 1944 to 25 January, 1945.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, Ambassador to NATO Kay Bailey Hutchison and American Battle Monuments Commission Chairman David Urban will join the delegation, the statement said.

