Pentagon Chief to Meet With Indonesian Defense Minister in Jakarta

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin has arrived in Indonesia's capital, Jakarta, to meet with Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto and other officials.

"Wheels down in Indonesia where I'll meet with Defense Minister Prabowo and other senior leaders to discuss a range of security initiatives and advance our shared vision of a Free and Open Indo Pacific," Austin said on Twitter on Sunday.

The US Department of Defense said on Wednesday that Austin was going to travel to Jakarta to meet with senior government and military leaders to discuss the course of US-Indonesia defense partnership.

The defense secretary's visit will also facilitate the development of important bilateral initiatives aimed at modernizing Indonesia's army, according to the Pentagon.

Austin also plans to visit Canada and Cambodia as part of his international tour that started on Friday.