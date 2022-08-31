UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Chief To Negotiate Sale Of F-35 Fighter Jets In Prague On September 8 - Reports

Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Pentagon Chief to Negotiate Sale of F-35 Fighter Jets in Prague on September 8 - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to arrive in Prague on September 8 to negotiate the sale of F-35 Lightning fighter jets to the Czech military, Czech news outlet Seznam Zpravy reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

The news outlet did not receive any official public confirmation about Austin's visit neither from the Czech defense ministry, nor the US embassy in Prague, but its diplomatic sources said that the Pentagon chief is scheduled to arrive on September 8.

In July, the Czech government instructed Defense Minister Jana Cernochova to begin negotiations with US partners on the acquisition of 24 F-35 Lightning combat aircraft.

The negotiations on the sale of F-35 Lightning aircraft, each worth about 2 billion Czech koruny ($81 million), will be attended by the Czech defense, trade and financial ministers, as well as by the country's foreign minister, according to the news outlet. To date, the Czech air force has 14 Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighters on lease.

Austin is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who is reportedly invited to visit the White House later this year.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Pentagon White House Visit Sale Prague Austin July September From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan' ..

Flood Relief Coordination Unit set up at Pakistan's London High Commission

55 minutes ago
 White House Says US Committed to One China Policy ..

White House Says US Committed to One China Policy After Taiwan Shoots at Chinese ..

55 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms solidarity, support to Turkiye ..

Pakistan reaffirms solidarity, support to Turkiye on 100th Victory Day anniversa ..

55 minutes ago
 White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, ..

White House Says Monitoring Mississippi Flooding, Biden Briefed on Situation

1 hour ago
 Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half ..

Dutch Imports of Russian LNG Up 35% in First Half of 2022 - Statistics Office

1 hour ago
 US Assesses Iran Provided Russia With Two Types of ..

US Assesses Iran Provided Russia With Two Types of Drones - White House

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.