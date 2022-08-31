Pentagon Chief to Negotiate Sale of F-35 Fighter Jets in Prague on September 8 - Reports

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to arrive in Prague on September 8 to negotiate the sale of F-35 Lightning fighter jets to the Czech military, Czech news outlet Seznam Zpravy reported on Tuesday, citing diplomatic sources.

The news outlet did not receive any official public confirmation about Austin's visit neither from the Czech defense ministry, nor the US embassy in Prague, but its diplomatic sources said that the Pentagon chief is scheduled to arrive on September 8.

In July, the Czech government instructed Defense Minister Jana Cernochova to begin negotiations with US partners on the acquisition of 24 F-35 Lightning combat aircraft.

The negotiations on the sale of F-35 Lightning aircraft, each worth about 2 billion Czech koruny ($81 million), will be attended by the Czech defense, trade and financial ministers, as well as by the country's foreign minister, according to the news outlet. To date, the Czech air force has 14 Swedish Saab JAS 39 Gripen fighters on lease.

Austin is also scheduled to hold a meeting with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, who is reportedly invited to visit the White House later this year.