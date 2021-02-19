Pentagon Chief Told NATO US Will Not Undertake Hasty Exit From Afghanistan - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin assured NATO allies on Thursday that the United States will not withdraw from Afghanistan in a hasty or disorderly manner, the Pentagon said in a statement.

"He told the Allies that the US is conducting a thorough review of the conditions of the US-Taliban Agreement to determine whether all parties have adhered to those conditions. And he made clear that he is committed to consulting with Allies and partners throughout this process. He reassured Allies that the US would not undertake a hasty or disorderly withdrawal from Afghanistan," the statement said.

Austin spoke at the second and final day of the NATO Defense Ministerial.