Open Menu

Pentagon Chief Visits Ukraine To Reassure Kyiv Over US Support

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

Pentagon chief visits Ukraine to reassure Kyiv over US support

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Kyiv on Monday, in a bid to stem Ukrainian concerns that support from its biggest ally could waver.

The United States has provided over $40 billion of security aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion and pledged to back Kyiv for "as long as it takes," but opposition from hardline Republicans has raised doubts about the future of American assistance.

Austin "travelled to Ukraine today to meet with Ukrainian leaders and reinforce the staunch support of the United States for Ukraine's fight for freedom," the Pentagon said in a statement on the trip, which was not previously announced for security reasons.

"He will also underscore the continued US commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression," it said.

The trip to Kyiv is the Pentagon chief's second since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Washington is by far the biggest donor of military assistance to Kyiv, and a cut to American aid would be a major blow to Ukraine as it readies for the second winter of the war.

Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged lawmakers during a hearing in October to sustain support for Ukraine, with the US defence chief saying that "without our support, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin will be successful."

Related Topics

Hearing Ukraine Russia Washington Pentagon Visit Vladimir Putin Austin United States February October From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

40 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

43 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

1 hour ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

2 hours ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

3 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

4 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

4 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

4 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

5 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

5 hours ago

More Stories From World