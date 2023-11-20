Pentagon chief visits Ukraine to reassure Kyiv over US support

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday, in a bid to stem Kyiv's concerns that support from its biggest ally could waver.

The United States has provided over $40 billion of security aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion and pledged to back Kyiv for "as long as it takes," but opposition from hardline Republicans has raised doubts about the future of American assistance.

After arriving in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Austin visited the US embassy and met with diplomats as well as Defence Department personnel.

"You are enabling us to provide support for a country that's fighting for its existence," Austin told troops at the embassy.

The defence chief is expected to meet with Ukrainian leaders during his visit, which was kept under wraps for security reasons.

"He will also underscore the continued US commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression," the Pentagon said.

The trip to Kyiv is the Pentagon chief's second since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.