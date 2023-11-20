Open Menu

Pentagon Chief Visits Ukraine To Reassure Kyiv Over US Support

Muhammad Irfan Published November 20, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Pentagon chief visits Ukraine to reassure Kyiv over US support

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin made an unannounced visit to Ukraine on Monday, in a bid to stem Kyiv's concerns that support from its biggest ally could waver.

The United States has provided over $40 billion of security aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion and pledged to back Kyiv for "as long as it takes," but opposition from hardline Republicans has raised doubts about the future of American assistance.

After arriving in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Austin visited the US embassy and met with diplomats as well as Defence Department personnel.

"You are enabling us to provide support for a country that's fighting for its existence," Austin told troops at the embassy.

The defence chief is expected to meet with Ukrainian leaders during his visit, which was kept under wraps for security reasons.

"He will also underscore the continued US commitment to providing Ukraine with the security assistance it needs to defend itself from Russian aggression," the Pentagon said.

The trip to Kyiv is the Pentagon chief's second since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Pentagon Visit Austin United States February From Billion Opposition

Recent Stories

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and so ..

Pakistan can't afford any kind of political and social extremism. Khawaja Ramee ..

1 hour ago
 Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement S ..

Chief Secretary Punjab inaugurates e-Procurement System

1 hour ago
 Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Aust ..

Wahab Riaz announces 18-member Test squad for Australia tour

2 hours ago
 Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally ..

Lahore becomes second most polluted city globally after New Dehli

2 hours ago
 Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Rec ..

Caretaker PM launches Zainab Alert, Response & Recovery App

2 hours ago
 Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in T ..

Court allows Nawaz Sharif to record statement in Thoshakhana case

4 hours ago
Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s ..

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi challenges SJC’s proceedings before SC

4 hours ago
 Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infin ..

Unleash Your Story: Win a Trip to Dubai with Infinix's #CaptureYourOwnStory TikT ..

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Tr ..

Dubai Customs Achieves Remarkable 13% Growth in Transactions, Totaling 21.6 Mill ..

5 hours ago
 World Children Day being observed today amid killi ..

World Children Day being observed today amid killings of thousands in Gaza

5 hours ago
 Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir ..

Modi's ungracious trophy presentation causes stir after World Cup final loss

6 hours ago
 LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging d ..

LHC to take up Khadija Shah’s plea challenging detention orders

6 hours ago

More Stories From World