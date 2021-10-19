Pentagon Chief Vows To Support Ukraine's Effort On Black Sea Region Security
KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that he discussed with Ukrainian military officials ways to strengthen the Black Sea region partnership in order to counter Russia's actions.
The United States will continue to support Ukraine's effort to ensure security in the Black Sea region, the Pentagon chief emphasized.