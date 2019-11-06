Pentagon Chief Warns US Allies Against Hi-Tech Cooperation With China

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned allies not to cooperate with China in the hi-tech domain because such cooperation may have adverse consequences for their partnerships with the United States

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2019) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper warned allies not to cooperate with China in the hi-tech domain because such cooperation may have adverse consequences for their partnerships with the United States.

"Cooperation with Beijing has consequences, not just for democracy or human rights but also for the strength of our partnerships abroad," Esper told the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence's public conference in Washington on Tuesday.

Esper warned that turning to Chinese 5G network platforms would inject serious risks into "communication and intelligence-sharing capabilities" between the US and its partners and allies.

"Our collective security must not be diminished by a short and narrow-sighted focus on economic opportunity," Esper said.

The US has been pushing other countries to refrain from using Chinese tech-giant Huawei's equipment when adopting 5G technology. However, Germany has defied Washington's calls and, according to media reports, decided to grant Huawei access to its high-speed internet market.