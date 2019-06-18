UrduPoint.com
Pentagon Claims New Photos Support US Tanker Attack Allegations

Tue 18th June 2019

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) The US Defense Department released three color photographs that it claims support allegations made last week that Iranians are responsible for mine attacks in the Gulf of Oman.

Last week, the Pentagon released poor-quality video that US officials claimed proved that Iranians were involved with a June 13 mine attack on Kokuka Courageous, one of two ships that were targeted in the Gulf of Oman. US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed that the video showed someone from an Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps patrol boat removing an unexploded limpet mine from the side of the ship.

"Iran is responsible for the attack based on video evidence and the resources and proficiency needed to quickly remove the unexploded limpet mine," a Pentagon statement accompanying the photos said on Monday.

Two of the photos show closeups of what appears to be a hole in in the side of the Kokuka Courageous in addition to a photo released last week showing individuals standing in a boat next to the vessel. However, there is nothing that indicates the people in the photograph are tied to Iran.

While the causes of the incident remain unknown, the United States has claimed that Iran sabotaged the vessels. Iran has categorically denied the charges and accused Washington of orchestrating the attack.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has warned against attempting to lay the blame on Iran before a thorough investigation is completed.

