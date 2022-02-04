UrduPoint.com

Pentagon Claims Russia To Stage Attack By Ukrainian Military To Use As Excuse For Invasion

Faizan Hashmi Published February 04, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Pentagon Claims Russia to Stage Attack by Ukrainian Military to Use as Excuse for Invasion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2022) Russia is planning to stage an attack by the Ukrainian military against the Russian population in eastern Ukraine to use it as a pretext for an incursion into the country, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"We do have information that the Russians are likely to want to fabricate a pretext for an invasion. One option is the Russian government is planning to stage a fake attack by Ukrainian military or intelligence forces against Russian sovereign territory or against Russian speaking people to therefore justify their action," Kirby said during a press briefing.

The Pentagon believes Russia is going to produce some graphic propaganda video, which would contain corpses and actors depicting mourners, destroyed locations and military equipment, Kirby said.

He added that it is among Russia's plans to make some of the destroyed equipment look like it was supplied by the West.

The Pentagon press secretary did not provide any evidence to support the allegations.

The situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after the United States and its allies accused Russia of preparing to invade its neighbor. Russia has repeatedly denied having plans to attack any country, but said it reserves the right to move troops inside its sovereign territory as it sees fit. Russia has also warned that NATO's plans to expand further eastward, including in Ukraine, represent a threat to its national security.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Ukraine Russia Pentagon United States Government

Recent Stories

Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russ ..

Moscow shutting down Deutsche Welle bureau in Russia

6 minutes ago
 PML-N invented ways to hide corruption: Ali Nawaz

PML-N invented ways to hide corruption: Ali Nawaz

6 minutes ago
 Promotion of foreign investment government's prior ..

Promotion of foreign investment government's priority: CM Bizenjo

6 minutes ago
 Polish Foreign Minister Accuses Belarus of Using H ..

Polish Foreign Minister Accuses Belarus of Using Human Beings as Weapons

6 minutes ago
 UN Says Important to Investigate Reports of Civili ..

UN Says Important to Investigate Reports of Civilian Deaths in US Raid Against I ..

6 minutes ago
 KP CS inaugurates newly renovated historical Nicho ..

KP CS inaugurates newly renovated historical Nicholson House Bannu

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>