WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) The US Defense Department is closely monitoring the novel coronavirus outbreak as the United States warns individuals not to travel to China, a Pentagon spokesperson said in a press release on Friday.

The State Department issued its highest travel alert on Thursday warning US citizens not to visit China due to the virus threat.

"DOD officials are closely monitoring the outbreak of the virus, which was first detected in Wuhan City, China, and is closely coordinating with our interagency partners to ensure accurate and timely information is available and all appropriate measures are taken to prevent potential spread," the release said.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper has approved a directive advising all US military personnel, especially stationed overseas, to take precautions and informing them of first signs and symptoms of the virus.

The outbreak began last December in the central Chinese province of Hubei. Its capital, Wuhan, has since been quarantined along with several other cities that China's authorities deem as hotbeds of infection. Other nations are arranging charter flights to evacuate their nationals, and the number of those that limit arrivals from China continues to grow.

The current death toll stands at 213 - all in China - and 9,776 people have been infected worldwide.