Pentagon Commits 100 Switchblade Weapon Systems to Ukraine in Recent Package - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) The United States will deliver to Ukraine 100 Switchblade aerial weapon systems amid the ongoing Russian special operation in the country, Assistant US Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Celeste Wallander said in a congressional testimony on Wednesday.

"We have committed 100 switchblade tactical unmanned aerial systems to be delivered in the most recent package of presidential drawdown," Wallander told a US House Armed Services Committee hearing.

The Switchblade weapon systems are so-called "loitering munitions" that combine elements of both drones and missiles.

The system is launched into the air, where it can fly around using an electric engine before diving and detonating its explosive warhead on the intended target.

The Switchblades were included in the $800 million US defense package to Ukraine announced by the Biden administration earlier in March.

The package also included 800 anti-aircraft systems, 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 small arms, 800 Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, 1,000 light anti-armor weapons, 2,000 Javelin missiles, 6,000 AT-4 anti-armor systems, and 25,000 sets of body armor and helmets.