Pentagon Concerned Over Chinese Military Buildup Near Border With India - Reports

Thu 16th December 2021 | 08:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The US Department of Defense is concerned over the Chinese military buildup near the demarcation line with India in the Himalayas, media reported.

According to the Foreign Policy magazine, China deployed long-range strategic bombers in the area last month.

Within the past several months, Indian officials said that China retains a significant military presence near the Indian border and conducts more drills in the area.

It is unclear whether the United States is going to provide India with more military support, Foreign Policy reported. An Indian official told the magazine that the United States was actively sharing intelligence information with India.

Since the 1962 war between India and China, the two lack a duly demarcated borderline in the Himalayas. As a consequence, the area has since frequented seeing hassles between the military of both sides.

Following a deadly escalation near Lake Pangong Tso in May 2020, India and China boosted their military presence in the disputed region, while simultaneously launching the disengagement consultations. As talks were underway, another two major clashes took place in June and August of that year which left dozens of soldiers killed on both sides. The two countries are currently engaged in talks on de-escalating the situation on the border.

