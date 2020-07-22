Pentagon Confident That White House, Congress Can Agree on Defense Spending Bill

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) The US Department of Defense is confident that the Trump administration and Congress will reach an agreement to pass this year's National Defense Authorization Act despite a White House threat to veto the legislation, Pentagon spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman told reporters on Tuesday.

"We are confident that the administration and Congress will reach an agreement. They understand the importance of the NDAA," Hoffman said during press briefing.

The Office of Management and Budget said earlier in the day that Trump has been advised to veto the House version of the NDAA over sections that limit the use of funds in Afghanistan and call for renaming military bases named after Confederate leaders.

The veto threat came as the House prepares to vote on the legislation later this afternoon.

Hoffman expressed confidence that both sides would be able to sign and implement NDAA "on time" to ensure that the US military has the appropriate budget.